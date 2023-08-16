Cycling along the T12 tram

In addition to expanding the public transport offer in the area, the T12 tram contributes to respect for the environment by developing soft traffic.

Along the route, between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes, soft lanes will be created: cyclists and pedestrians will be able to travel in complete safety. At each station, bike racks will be set up. In Massy, Épinay-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, Viry-Chatillon (Amédée Gordini station) and Évry-Courcouronnes, the development will be completed by secure bicycle lockers called Véligo. This way, everyone will be able to continue their journey by tram, on foot or by bike in good conditions.

DID YOU KNOW?

Île-de-France Mobilités is pursuing its goal of 50,000 additional bicycle parking spaces by 2025.

