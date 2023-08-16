The T12 tram: the requirement of accessibility

As project owners, Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF are making commitments in the construction of the T12 tram: environmental measures but also accessibility to the tramway for all are implemented.

To ensure that everyone can access the tram without difficulty, the railway track will be raised so that the step and the platform are at the same height. This also applies to the RER tracks, whose platforms will be redeveloped.

The stations located between Massy-Palaiseau and Petit-Vaux as well as the Morsang-sur-Orge elevated station will be equipped with lifts to facilitate access to the platforms.

As for the other stations, they will be located at street level, to facilitate entry and exit.

In addition, visual and audio announcements will inform all users.

The T12 tram will also be accessible to cyclists wishing to drop off their bikes to continue their tram journey: bicycle reception facilities will be installed at each station. In Massy, Épinay-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, Viry-Chatillon (Amédée

Gordini) and Évry-Courcouronnes, the development will be completed by Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking.

The T12 tram is:

6.5km of soft lanes (pedestrian-cycle) created

12 PRM seats per train

Nearly 250 bicycle spaces created

2 strollers possible per train