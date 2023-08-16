The T12 tram contributes to the protection of the environment

Interventions will begin at the Port-aux-Cerises leisure centre in Draveil. Measures to compensate for the residual impacts of the T12 tram on natural habitats and protected species will be put in place.

These measures concern two plots of land in the leisure centre: Port Courcel and Les Mousseaux.

The measures put in place on the Port Courcel plot (wooded areas, meadows and trees):

Wooded areas:

– spontaneous regeneration of vegetation;

– creation of openings and thinnings (fewer maples, sycamores), diversification of the stand;

– cleaning work.

Meadows and trees:

– soil preparation, fight against invasive species and revegetation;

– spontaneous regeneration of vegetation.