The T12 tram contributes to the protection of the environment
Interventions will begin at the Port-aux-Cerises leisure centre in Draveil. Measures to compensate for the residual impacts of the T12 tram on natural habitats and protected species will be put in place.
These measures concern two plots of land in the leisure centre: Port Courcel and Les Mousseaux.
The measures put in place on the Port Courcel plot (wooded areas, meadows and trees):
Wooded areas:
– spontaneous regeneration of vegetation;
– creation of openings and thinnings (fewer maples, sycamores), diversification of the stand;
– cleaning work.
Meadows and trees:
– soil preparation, fight against invasive species and revegetation;
– spontaneous regeneration of vegetation.
These measures will make it possible to improve the site's reception capacities in order to:
• forest birds (feeding and nesting);
• bats (feeding and sheltering in trees);
• the red squirrel;
• birds of semi-open to open environments;
• reptiles.
The measures put in place on the Mousseaux plot (meadows and trees and aquatic environments):
– installation of nesting boxes to accommodate the wagtail and the kingfisher;
– creation of a reed bed;
– creation of a diversified meadow;
– creation of nesting sites for the great crested grebe;
– Establishment of helophytic plants on the bank.
These measures will make it possible to improve the site's reception capacities in order to:
• the nesting of reed bed birds (great crested grebe in particular);
• the nesting of the kingfisher and the wagtail;
• the diet of the grey heron and the greater comoran.