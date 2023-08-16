The T12 tram-train in pictures: discover the progress of the project!

The construction work on the T12 tram-train is progressing at a good pace. During the summer of 2022, the teams remained mobilized to continue the ongoing operations. Let's take a look at the progress of the work by sector:

RAILWAY PART OF THE ROUTE

On the rail section, between Massy-Palaiseau and Épinay-sur-Orge, the work consists of adapting the existing rail network to the arrival of the T12 tram-train:

The adaptation of existing stations to transform them into tram stations

In this context, the signalling equipment of the tram-train is being installed. The end of this work is scheduled for September 2022. Dynamic tests will then take place in the autumn.

At the same time, since June 2022, the development of the stations has also started.

The construction of two new stations

The project provides for the construction of two new stations that are not part of the current RER C stations: Massy Europe station and Champlan station. Construction work continues.

Épinay-sur-Orge

At the Épinay-sur-Orge RER station, work will start in the autumn to extend the RER C platforms and facilitate the connection with the T12 tram-train, within the multimodal interchange hub.

URBAN PART

On the urban part between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes, the work aims to insert the tramway into the city.

Épinay-sur-Orge/Savigny-sur-Orge

Construction sites are currently very active in these cities. The work to lay the rails continues in Epinay-sur-Orge and is gradually progressing to the rue des Rossays (Savigny-sur-Orge). Operations are expected to continue until the end of 2022.

Morsang-sur-Orge

In the Parc du Séminaire, operations related to the hydraulic compensation of the T12 tram-train are planned for autumn 2022. They aim to promote the integration of the tramway into the landscape while preserving the site's plant heritage.

The construction of the structure of the Parc du Château station will start this autumn.

Along the A6, following the construction of the retaining wall between Parc du Château station and Viry-Chatillon, the construction of the platform on which the tramway will run has been completed. The subsequent laying of the rails will be completed in the autumn.

Viry-Châtillon

The tramway tracks have been completed and the landscaping and cycle-pedestrian paths have been completed.

Construction work on the structure of the Amédée Gordini station took place this summer and that of the Coteaux de l'Orge station will be completed this fall.

Grigny

All the work to integrate and develop the tramway has been completed in Grigny. Construction work on the structure of the Ferme Neuve station took place this summer. They will be followed by a final stage of planting between the bridge over the A6 and the resort.

Ris-Orangis

Most of the work has been completed in Ris-Orangis.

The installation of the street furniture for the Bois de Saint-Eutrope station will take place by the end of the year.

Évry-Courcouronnes

In Évry-Courcouronnes, the installation of the furniture for the Treaty of Rome, Bois Briard and Évry-Courcouronnes stations will begin in the autumn.

The other operations relating to the insertion of the tramway and the development along the tracks have been completed for several months.

In general, on the urban part, the major steps to come concern the end of the laying of the rails on the northern part between Morsang-sur-Orge and Épinay-sur-Orge and the development of all the stations which will take place in the coming months, as well as the development of all the stations. This will be followed by the unwinding and installation of the cables necessary to transport the power supply to the T12 tram-train.

The main construction work is gradually being phased out and will be replaced by capital works. The next step, in 2023, will be to carry out tests of the tramway.