The construction of the Morsang-sur-Orge air station in 2 minutes flat

6 metres is the height at which the future Parc du Château aerial station in Morsang-sur-Orge will culminate. A real technical feat, it will be the only elevated station on the route, which will be partly positioned on the bridge over the RD77.

Since 2018, the teams have been hard at work carrying out the construction work of the station. Its structure is now complete. The next step is the laying of the rails of the future tramway, which will begin in the autumn of 2021.

Click to discover the stages of its construction in video

Key figures:

– a station 6 meters high

– a 1200-metre-long access ramp

– 220 piles and 100 tons of reinforcement making up the foundations

– 9000 m3 of concrete

– 3800m² of mineral gabion cladding