Dynamic tests of the tram-train continue on the rail network

The static tests have been completed. The operation and compliance of the infrastructure and equipment have been validated.

The trains can enter the dynamic test phase on the rail network from Massy Palaiseau to Petit-Vaux. For your safety, boarding is not permitted. Signage will be displayed on the trains.

This dynamic test phase aims to check the power supply of the tram-train, the braking system, but also the proper integration of the tram-train at the stations, the proper functioning of the level crossings and the light signalling.

The dynamic tests are taking place in a gradual manner with a first phase of low-speed traffic and only on certain parts of the line. The increase in speed will be gradual until the maximum authorised speeds are reached. As the tests progress, additional trains will enter service on the entire line.