Work on the RD77 in Morsang-sur-Orge (August-October 2020)

> What work needs to be done?

Construction of the bridge over the RD77, which will house the future Parc du Château air station. > How long does the work take?

The construction of the structure will take place from Monday 24 August to Friday 16 October 2020. > What does this change?

The work will take place partially at night and will require the closure of the RD77, on weekdays only (from Monday evening to Saturday morning), from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., between 7 rue de Savigny

(roundabout at the intersection of the RD77 and RD177) and 26 rue de Savigny.

The passage under the A6 bridge will be completely closed.

Access for local residents will be maintained on both sides of the A6.