Infrastructure work continues

On the entire route, infrastructure work is already well underway. For example, in Morsang-sur-Orge, the construction of ramps allowing the future T12 tram to access the Parc du Château elevated station is progressing.

Infrastructure works correspond to all the works necessary for the construction of the tram line and urban development. The T12 tram project includes several:

adaptation of the RER C tracks and redevelopment of the stations between Massy and Petit Vaux;

construction of the platform and transport system between Épinay-sur-Orge and Évry-Courcouronnes;

construction of bridges allowing the passage of the T12 tram;

laying of the railway track: the rails will be laid on the platform;

installation of overhead contact lines that will supply electricity to the T12 tram;

layout and equipment of the stations: transport tickets dispensers and equipment (passenger information screens, benches, bins) will be installed in the stations;

planting of trees and other vegetation around the platform;

urban developments.

The infrastructure works also include the creation of the workshop-garage located in the municipalities of Massy and Palaiseau.

