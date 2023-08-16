Work at Petit-Vaux station (January/February 2021)
Published on
The Petit-Vaux station is being transformed! Since December 2020, the SNCF has been carrying out major work there. They have a dual objective:
- create the pits for the future elevator shafts that will improve the accessibility of the T12 tram
- build the pedestrian underpass, intended to facilitate access for the inhabitants of the south of Savigny-sur-Orge and the north of Épinay-sur-Orge.
The structure of the underpass will be set up on the weekend of 20 – 21 February. Night work is to be expected.