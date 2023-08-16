Work at Petit-Vaux station (January/February 2021)

The Petit-Vaux station is being transformed! Since December 2020, the SNCF has been carrying out major work there. They have a dual objective:

create the pits for the future elevator shafts that will improve the accessibility of the T12 tram

build the pedestrian underpass, intended to facilitate access for the inhabitants of the south of Savigny-sur-Orge and the north of Épinay-sur-Orge.

The structure of the underpass will be set up on the weekend of 20 – 21 February. Night work is to be expected.