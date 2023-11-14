M-1 for the T12 tram-train!

It is with great joy that we invite you on December 9 to celebrate the inauguration of the T12 tram-train line!

After several years of work, the time has finally come to discover this new means of transport, which will not only make it easier for us to get around, but also contribute to making the city greener and more accessible for all.

With family, alone or with friends, you can board the T12 trains on Saturday 9 December in the afternoon in preview.

Entertainment will also be offered along the line.

Commercial service is scheduled for the next day, Sunday, December 10 from around 5:00 a.m