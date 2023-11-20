You will be able to take the T12 in preview on Saturday 9 December during the inauguration!

Come and celebrate the arrival of the T12 on this festive day.

After several years of work, the time has finally come to discover this new means of transport, which will not only make it easier for us to get around, but also contribute to making the city greener and more accessible for all.

The inauguration day will begin on Saturday, December 9 at 11 a.m. with the speeches of the project's funders on the Human and Citizen Rights square in Évry-Courcouronnes.

From noon the inaugural routes will start until 5 p.m. The public will be able to board the trains for the first time, with a validated ticket and discover the entire line between Evry-Courcouronnes and Massy-Palaiseau.

At the same time, an entertainment village will take place in front of the Human and Citizen Rights in Évry-Courcouronnes, and activities in the resort are also planned.

Be there, with family or friends, and let's celebrate the commissioning of the T12 tram-train together. The T12 sales service will start the next morning from 5:00 am.