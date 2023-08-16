New milestone for the Champlan resort!

A great step was taken at the end of February for the T12 tram: the passage under the tracks of the future Champlan station was installed in 53 hours flat. It will eventually allow access to the quays.

After the RER C traffic stopped on Friday evening, the railway tracks were removed, then the embankment was dug and terraced to allow the installation of the structure of the passage under the tracks composed of a dozen concrete frames. Each element weighing about thirty tons was installed during the night of Saturday to Sunday using two powerful cranes.

Backfilling operations began in the early hours of Sunday morning, followed by the relaying of the lanes and traffic tests. A real marathon to restore RER C traffic on time on Monday morning.

A look back in video on this punch operation!