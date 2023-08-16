A look back at the open day of the Massy-Palaiseau workshop-garage

In June 2022, the construction of the T12 tram-train workshop-garage was completed, an opportunity for the T12 tram-train teams to invite the public to visit it.

On Saturday 17 September, on the occasion of the European Heritage Days, SNCF, Île-de-France Mobilités and Transkeo opened their doors.

In total, no less than 120 visitors were able to discover this equipment, which is essential to the operation of the new line. In the morning, the project's funders and elected officials also took part in the visit and praised the work of the teams while recalling their attachment to the project.

A look back at this day in pictures!