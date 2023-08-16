A look back at the implementation of the cycle-pedestrian link with the Grand Vaux district in Savigny-sur-Orge

In order to allow direct access between the Grand Vaux district in Savigny-sur-Orge and the future Épinay-sur-Orge station, a cycle-pedestrian path passing under the RER C tracks has been created at the crossroads of the RD257.

Its aim is to open up this district and allow its inhabitants better access to the multimodal hub of Épinay-sur-Orge.

Work on the creation of this link began in November 2020. On 15 and 16 May 2021, an essential operation took place, the shifting of the structures.

A look back at the progress of this exceptional project!