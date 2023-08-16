Overview of the projects in progress

On the existing rail network (between Massy and Epinay-sur-Orge) as well as on the new tracks of the urban network (between Epinay-sur-Orge and Evry-Courcouronnes), work on the T12 tram made significant progress during the summer.

In Massy, at the Massy-Palaiseau station, the tracks and ballast have been renewed. Signage work has also taken place. In addition, at the future Massy-Europe station, the construction of the platforms will start in October.

Between Champlan and Petit Vaux: work to adapt the stations into tram stations continued. As a reminder, they aim to raise the tracks and raise the platforms in order to accommodate the future T12 tram trains.

Épinay-sur-Orge: the development of the disconnection zone continued.

Savigny-sur-Orge: the construction of the cycle-pedestrian path between the Grand Vaux district and the RD257 crossroads in Épinay-sur-Orge has entered the finishing phase. In addition, the construction of the retaining wall along the rue des Rossays is ongoing. It will stabilise the ground to make it more resistant to pressure and therefore to the traffic of a line such as the T12 tram.

Morsang-sur-Orge: the construction of the retaining wall along the A6 has continued to progress. The laying of the rails between Savigny-sur-Orge and Morsang-sur-Orge will start in the autumn of 2021.

Viry-Chatillon: preparatory work for the development of soft lanes (pedestrians and cyclists) along the route has begun.

Grigny: the pedestrian crossing work on the platform at the level of Chemin du Plessis has been completed. Traffic has been restored and the intersection now takes on its final appearance.

Ris-Orangis: the work focused on the continuation of the laying of the rails at the level of Avenue Joliot-Curie, the crossroads of the RD31, Avenue Ambroise Croizat and Rue Emile Zola.