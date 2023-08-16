Tram

New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes

Overview of the projects in progress

On the existing rail network (between Massy and Epinay-sur-Orge) as well as on the new tracks of the urban network (between Epinay-sur-Orge and Evry-Courcouronnes), work on the T12 tram made significant progress during the summer.

  • In Massy, at the Massy-Palaiseau station, the tracks and ballast have been renewed. Signage work has also taken place. In addition, at the future Massy-Europe station, the construction of the platforms will start in October.

 

  • Between Champlan and Petit Vaux: work to adapt the stations into tram stations continued. As a reminder, they aim to raise the tracks and raise the platforms in order to accommodate the future T12 tram trains.

 

 

 

  • Morsang-sur-Orge: the construction of the retaining wall along the A6 has continued to progress. The laying of the rails between Savigny-sur-Orge and Morsang-sur-Orge will start in the autumn of 2021.

 

  • Viry-Chatillon: preparatory work for the development of soft lanes (pedestrians and cyclists) along the route has begun.

 

  • Grigny: the pedestrian crossing work on the platform at the level of Chemin du Plessis has been completed. Traffic has been restored and the intersection now takes on its final appearance.

 

  • Ris-Orangis: the work focused on the continuation of the laying of the rails at the level of Avenue Joliot-Curie, the crossroads of the RD31, Avenue Ambroise Croizat and Rue Emile Zola.

 

  • Évry-Courcouronnes: summer work has made it possible to lay the pavement of Avenue Paul Delouvrier and Boulevard François Mitterrand.
Retaining wall to accommodate the future tramway platform along the rue des Rossays in Savigny-sur-Orge
Construction of the retaining wall along the A6 between Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Chatillon to consolidate a plot of land in order to
Development of cycle-pedestrian lanes in Viry-Chatillon that will allow cyclists and pedestrians to move along the tram tracks in complete safety
Work near the future Ferme Neuve station in Grigny
Development of cycle-pedestrian lanes in Ris-Orangis that will allow cyclists and pedestrians to move along the tram tracks in complete safety
Greening of roads in the city centre
Creation of the access ramp for people with reduced mobility (PRM) to the future Massy Europe station
View of the platforms of the future Massy Europe station
View of the platforms of the future Petit-Vaux station in Épinay-sur-Orge
Disconnection zone in Epinay-sur-Orge allowing the T12 tram to
Cycle-pedestrian path allowing the inhabitants of the Grand Vaux district to reach the future multimodal hub