Work to insert the T12 tram-train at the intersection between Avenue des Sablons and Rue du Dr Roux (October/December 2022)

When does the work take place?

The work will take place from October 17 to December 5, 2022.

What work needs to be done?

The work consists of continuing the laying of the T12 tram-train tracks, as well as the development of the road, the laying of the platform and the signalling.

What will be the consequences?

The temporary closure of the A6 crossing bridge at Avenue des Sablons and Rue du Dr Roux.

Diversion routes have been set up.

