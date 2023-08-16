Modern and comfortable rolling stock

For several months, the T12 tram trains have been under construction at the heart of the Alstom plant in Valenciennes, in the Hauts-de-France region, and will be delivered at the end of 2021.

Its particularities? It is a tram-train capable of running on the railway tracks as well as on the tramway tracks in the urban network.

With a capacity of 250 passengers, this rolling stock, bathed in natural light thanks to large bay windows, will be comfortable and equipped with USB sockets.

Currently, tram T11 and tram T4 are already equipped with this model. Soon, the T12 and T13 trams will also be equipped with them.