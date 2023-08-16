You can see it on the tracks of the T12 tram-train! This machine is used to carry out a track descaling operation on the T12 tram-train route.

This operation is being carried out with the help of this train which will run from Evry-Courcouronnes to Epinay-sur-Orge.

In the run-up to dynamic tests on the street track, it is used to clean the rails by grinding them and making them smoother.

This train travels 1 km per day, or 15 meters per minute.