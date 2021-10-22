Épinay, Savigny, Morsang, Viry-Chatillon

The T12 tram in Épinay-sur-Orge

The Petit Vaux and Épinay-sur-Orge resorts

The Petit Vaux resort

Residents of the south of Savigny-sur-Orge and the north of Épinay-sur-Orge will be able to access the T12 tram via the Petit Vaux station, located in a mainly suburban area. An underpass for pedestrians will be created. In addition, two elevators will be installed. The existing accesses to the resort will not be modified, a new access will be created on the side of the Sentier de l'Yvette at the level of the car park.

The resort of Épinay-sur-Orge

The Épinay-sur-Orge station will be connected to the RER C. The Grand Vaux district (Savigny-sur-Orge) will be connected to the resort via a specially designed passage under the railway tracks. As part of the project of the National Agency for Urban Renewal, development proposals have been presented to facilitate the opening up of the Grand Vaux district, promote the diversity of housing and enhance green spaces. This new link will promote efficient access to the Épinay-sur-Orge transport hub.