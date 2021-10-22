Épinay, Savigny, Morsang, Viry-Chatillon
The T12 tram in Épinay-sur-Orge
The Petit Vaux and Épinay-sur-Orge resorts
The Petit Vaux resort
Residents of the south of Savigny-sur-Orge and the north of Épinay-sur-Orge will be able to access the T12 tram via the Petit Vaux station, located in a mainly suburban area. An underpass for pedestrians will be created. In addition, two elevators will be installed. The existing accesses to the resort will not be modified, a new access will be created on the side of the Sentier de l'Yvette at the level of the car park.
The resort of Épinay-sur-Orge
The Épinay-sur-Orge station will be connected to the RER C. The Grand Vaux district (Savigny-sur-Orge) will be connected to the resort via a specially designed passage under the railway tracks. As part of the project of the National Agency for Urban Renewal, development proposals have been presented to facilitate the opening up of the Grand Vaux district, promote the diversity of housing and enhance green spaces. This new link will promote efficient access to the Épinay-sur-Orge transport hub.
Emblematic works
Disconnecting the tracks
Located in Épinay-sur-Orge, this transition zone allows the T12 tram to leave the RER tracks (rail mode) to switch to tram mode. This disconnection will take place before crossing the RD257 at the intersection with Rue de Grand Vaux.
The passage under the current tracks of the RER C
- Step 1: The rail bridge structure is built on a right-of-way near the railway tracks (work will take about a year).
- Step 2: the railway track must then be removed, the embankment must be dug and earthed to make the passage under the tracks.
- Step 3: The rail bridge structure is pushed to its final location. The railway tracks were then reinstalled. This operation (stages 2 and 3) takes place in 72 hours top!
- Step 4: pedestrian and cyclist paths are then built next to the T12 tram platform.
The shifting of the RER C tracks
Along the rue des Rossays in Savigny-sur-Orge, a relocation (shifting) of the RER C tracks is necessary. This will be carried out over a length of about 450 metres. The space thus created will make it possible to build the T12 tram platform.
The existing bridge over Rue Marc Sangnier will be doubled to support the new RER C track and the T12 tram platform.
In Morsang-sur-Orge and Viry-Chatillon
The Parc du Château station
In Morsang-sur-Orge, the T12 tram will run along the A6 motorway in the Parc du Séminaire. Installed on a height, the Parc du Château station will allow the inhabitants of the city and the students of the Charles-Péguy and Monge schools to use this new mode of transport.
To allow it to reach the Morsang-sur-Orge air station from Épinay-sur-Orge, a structure called "estacade" will be built to allow the T12 tram to cross the Orge and the RD77.
The Coteaux de l'Orge and Amédée Gordini stations
In Viry-Chatillon, the T12 tram will make two stops.
The first stop will be at the Coteaux de l'Orge station, which will serve the district of the same name. This district has been the subject of a requalification financed in part by the National Agency for Urban Renewal. 1,240 housing units, facilities and public spaces have been rehabilitated.
The second stop will be at the Amédée Gordini station, which will contribute to the opening up of Grande-Borne by creating a link with the ZAC.