Grigny, Ris-Orangis, Évry-Courcouronnes
In Grigny and Ris-Orangis
The Ferme Neuve station
The T12 tram project will promote the opening up of the Grande-Borne district. It is currently being rehabilitated as part of a programme financed by the National Agency for Urban Renewal. The first phase of work will be completed in 2019 and will continue in particular in the Méridien and Places Hautes sectors, near the future tramway.
The T12 tram will cross the motorway via a new 60 m long bridge to create a link between the city centre of Grigny and the Grande-Borne district. On the bridge, one lane will be reserved for cyclists and pedestrians.
Residents of the city centre of Grigny and students from the Sonia-Delaunay secondary school will be able to take the T12 tram at the Ferme Neuve station in connection with the future T Zen 4. On the bridge, a development operation to create a city centre is underway and plans to build housing, shops including a large food supermarket and a cultural facility including the conservatory by 2024.
The Bois de Saint-Eutrope resort
The T12 tram will stop at the Bois de Saint-Eutrope station, near the old racecourse. This 130-hectare area
will be enhanced by the establishment of the Grand Paris Sport Cluster, a centre of excellence dedicated to sports, health and innovation.
In Évry-Courcouronnes
The Treaty of Rome and Bois Briard stations
The T12 tram will then cross the city of Évry-Courcouronnes. The Traité de Rome and Bois Briard stations will be located in the heart of a new urban boulevard that will promote soft mobility thanks to cycle paths and protected pedestrian paths. The crossroads of the Treaty of Rome will be redeveloped into a crossroads with traffic lights in order to regulate traffic between the tramway and other vehicles. In this sector, the T12 tram will serve Courcouronnes Centre and then the cultural centre of the Ferme du Bois Briard and the Parc du Lac, which will thus be more easily accessible.
The Évry-Courcouronnes resort
The T12 tram will reach its terminus at the Évry-Courcouronnes station with enhanced intermodality. Indeed, it will be in connection with the RER D, bus lines 91.05, 415, 416 and the future T Zen 4. A few minutes' walk from the City Hall and the University of Évry-Paris-Saclay, the T12 tram will thus irrigate a renovated city centre with a new offer of housing, local shops and public facilities.
The emblematic works of the sector
To allow the passage of the T12 tram over the A6 motorway, 3 bridges have been built:
- in Grigny: construction of a 62-metre-long bridge, located over the A6 and the Vanne and Loing aqueducts;
- in Ris-Orangis: construction of a 97-metre-long bridge near the old racecourse;
- in Évry-Courcouronnes: construction of an 89-metre-long bridge parallel to the Delouvrier bridge.