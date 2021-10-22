Grigny, Ris-Orangis, Évry-Courcouronnes

The Ferme Neuve station

The T12 tram project will promote the opening up of the Grande-Borne district. It is currently being rehabilitated as part of a programme financed by the National Agency for Urban Renewal. The first phase of work will be completed in 2019 and will continue in particular in the Méridien and Places Hautes sectors, near the future tramway.

The T12 tram will cross the motorway via a new 60 m long bridge to create a link between the city centre of Grigny and the Grande-Borne district. On the bridge, one lane will be reserved for cyclists and pedestrians.

Residents of the city centre of Grigny and students from the Sonia-Delaunay secondary school will be able to take the T12 tram at the Ferme Neuve station in connection with the future T Zen 4. On the bridge, a development operation to create a city centre is underway and plans to build housing, shops including a large food supermarket and a cultural facility including the conservatory by 2024.

The Bois de Saint-Eutrope resort

The T12 tram will stop at the Bois de Saint-Eutrope station, near the old racecourse. This 130-hectare area

will be enhanced by the establishment of the Grand Paris Sport Cluster, a centre of excellence dedicated to sports, health and innovation.