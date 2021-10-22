Financing and Actors
The actors
The funders
Through the State-Region 2015-2020 Plan Contract (CPER) mobilising €7.6 billion, the State is contributing to the modernisation and development of transport lines in the Île-de-France region to meet the travel challenges and expectations of Ile-de-France residents. In this context, the State and the Region define their respective share of investment for the construction of the T12 tram.
To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network.
In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. As the creation of new tram lines is part of this major programme, the Region is therefore devoting significant financial resources to it. In particular, the Region has unblocked the T12 tram project by investing €249.8 million in it since 2016.
In order to best meet the essential development needs of the territory, the Department of Essonne is devoting 450 million euros to mobility projects for the period 2017-2021. This investment contributes, in particular, to the development of a structuring public transport network aimed at strengthening the territorial network, to promote exchanges with the major economic centres and to facilitate access to the regional network (RER, Grand Paris Express) for Essonne residents. It also makes it possible to make the road a major lever for improving travel and contributes to developing the use of alternative modes of transport.
The project owners
SNCF is the contracting authority for the works on the railway section, between the stations of Massy - Palaiseau and Petit Vaux.
SNCF is the contracting authority for part of the development of the existing RER C stations, the operating systems and the construction of the workshop-garage in the municipalities of Massy and Palaiseau. SNCF Réseau is the contracting authority for the adaptation of the existing rail infrastructure between Massy and Épinay-sur-Orge (including the adaptation of the stations) and for the construction of the new "Massy - Europe" and "Champlan" stations. In addition, SNCF Réseau is financing 4% of the project.
As the transport organising authority in Île-de-France, Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances innovative solutions to meet all types of mobility. Listening to the people of the Ile-de-France region, she works every day to improve their daily journeys. To do this, it has embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise transport with unprecedented budgets (new trains and buses, reinforcement of bus lines, etc.). Île-de-France Mobilités is constantly investing to improve accessibility in stations, which helps to improve the comfort of travel for all Ile-de-France residents. More resources are also being deployed to improve passenger safety (reinforcement of the human presence on the ground, development of video protection, etc.). Île-de-France Mobilités is also thinking about mobility in the broadest sense by offering Ile-de-France residents new mobility solutions for their travels: Park and rides, parking spaces for bicycles with Véligo spaces near stations, development of micro-working spaces in stations, etc. Île-de-France Mobilités is constantly imagining new services to make your journeys simpler and smoother, with a transport network that is growing every day.
Île-de-France Mobilités finances 100% of the rolling stock and operation of the T12 tram.