Stations and rolling stock

The stations of the T12 tram-train will become landmarks for the inhabitants. They will allow users to wait in optimal conditions of comfort:

seating and glass shelters to protect against the cold, rain, wind or sun;

Constant, pleasant and reassuring lighting on all the platforms. The choice will be for low-consumption lighting. A presence detector will be installed to modulate the brightness;

a video protection system and emergency call points;

services to passengers such as real-time information screens, ticket sales, display of the line map.

The existing RER C stations will be redeveloped into tram stations. The track will be raised so that the step and platform are at the same height, ensuring accessibility for all passengers. To accommodate the new, shorter rolling stock, the length of the platforms will be reduced.

A modern and comfortable tram

The T12 tram-train is a comfortable, 100% accessible, modern mode of transport that runs on both the rail network and urban tracks. This equipment has both the characteristics of a tramway (size, acceleration, braking), and those of a train (maximum speed, on-board safety equipment).

The future T12 tram-train is the DUALIS manufactured by Alstom. It will be able to carry 251 passengers, and will offer 92 seats. It will run in double units (two assembled trains, i.e. more than 500 passengers). In total, the vehicle will be 84 meters long and 2.65 meters wide.

The 23 trains of the T12 tram-train are designed and assembled in France at Alstom's Valenciennes – Petite-Forêt site. They are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités for an amount of €145 million.