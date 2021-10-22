Massy-Palaiseau, Champlan, Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin

The T12 tram in Massy and Champlan

The Massy - Palaiseau, Massy Europe and Champlan stations

The Massy – Palaiseau station

The T12 tram will depart from Massy – Palaiseau station where it will connect with the RER B and C lines and the TGV. It will pass through the heart of the new Massy-Atlantis urban district, which brings together offices, housing, shops and facilities on an area of 100 hectares. In the long term, this district will house 10,000 people and create 10,000 new jobs.

The Massy Europe station

Near this new district, another urban project is being developed to accommodate SMEs and SMIs and to relocate industrial activities previously established in Massy. This is the Bonde business park implemented by Paris Sud Aménagement.

As part of these urban developments and the T12 tram (co-financed by the T12 tram and the city of Massy), a structure is being built under the railway tracks in Rue Migaux. This underpass will be equipped with two road lanes and a sidewalk for pedestrians. It will connect the Massy-Atlantis district and its shopping centre to that of Massy-Europe.

The Champlan station

The inhabitants of Champlan will be able to take the T12 tram from the new Champlan station. It

will be located next to an economic district oriented towards the eco-construction sector. This neighborhood project is supported by the Regional Agency for Biodiversity and the Paris Region Institute (IAU IDF).