New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes
A look back at the open days of the construction site in Grigny (12 October 2019)
Published on
- 12 October 2019: visit to the Grigny site by project owners, financiers and local©elected officials EricFacon
- 12 October 2019: visit to the Grigny site by project owners, financiers and elected officials locaux_photo of the EricFacon group©
- 12 October 2019: visit of the Grigny site by project owners, financiers and elected officials locaux_vue from above©EricFacon
- 12 October 2019: visit of the Grigny site by project owners, financiers and elected officials locaux_discours Valérie Pécresse©EricFacon
- 12 October 2019: visit of the Grigny site by project owners, financiers and elected officials locaux_discours and view of the EricFacon room©
- October 12, 2019: Open house of the construction site at Grigny_explications EricFacon project©team
- October 12, 2019: Open house of the construction site Grigny_visite of the EricFacon site 2©
- October 12, 2019: Open house of the construction site in Grigny_visite of the EricFacon construction site©
- October 12, 2019: Open house for the construction site Grigny_visite the EricFacon Bridge©
- October 12, 2019: Open house of the construction site at Grigny_marionnettes©EricFacon
- October 12, 2019: Open house of the construction site at Grigny_photobox©EricFacon
- October 12, 2019: Open house of the construction site at Grigny_exposition photo
- October 12, 2019: EricFacon Grigny_mur coloring©site open house
- October 12, 2019: Open house of the construction site at Grigny_explications YasmineGrandi project©team
- October 12, 2019: Open house of the EricFacon jazz©Grigny_groupe construction site