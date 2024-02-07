Live from the launch of the Évry-Courcouronnes bridge (June-July 2020)

Launch of the Évry-Courcouronnes bridge: week 1. The bridge has been laid on its foundations, it is ready to be launched.

Launch of the Évry-Courcouronnes bridge: week 2. The bridge was launched in just two nights (June 15 and 16).

Launch of the Évry-Courcouronnes bridge: week 3. The bridge has been launched, it must now be gradually lowered on its final supports.

Launch of the Évry-Courcouronnes bridge: week 4. The "unwinding" of the structure, i.e. its gradual lowering to its final supports, is underway.

Launch of the Évry-Courcouronnes bridge: week 5. Safety checks are carried out at the bridge supports.