New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes
The future T12 tram in pictures
- The Massy-Palaiseau workshop-garage
- Station Massy-Palaiseau
- Station Massy Europe
- Station Champlan
- Station Longjumeau
- Station Chilly-Mazarin
- Gravigny-Balizy station in Longjumeau
- Petit Vaux station in Épinay-sur-Orge
- Disconnection zone between the rail network and the urban network
- The T12 tram in the rue des Rossays, Savigny-sur-Orge
- Station Épinay-sur-Orge
- Station Parc du Château, Morsang-sur-Orge © Vectuel
- Coteaux de l'Orge station, Viry-Châtillon
- Amédée Gordini station, Viry-Chatillon
- The bridge over the A6, Grigny
- Station Ferme Neuve, Grigny
- Bois de Saint-Eutrope station, Ris-Orangis
- The bridge over the A6 motorway, Ris-Orangis
- Treaty Station of Rome, Évry-Courcouronnes
- Bois Briard station, Évry-Courcouronnes
- The bridge over the A6 motorway, Évry-Courcouronnes
- Évry-Courcouronnes resort