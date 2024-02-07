Tram

New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes

The works in Grigny, Ris-Orangis and Morsang-sur-Orge (July 2019)

Published on

  • The Ris-Orangis bridge ready to be launched
  • Bird's nest in the structure of the Grigny bridge
  • Structure of the future bridge over the Orge in the Morsang park
  • The pillars that will support the future tram platform
  • Above the future Grigny bridge
  • Entanglement around the Grigny bridge
  • View of the Ris-Orangis bridge
  • Final preparations for the launch of the Grigny bridge
  • Installation of the pillar structures in the Morsang park
  • Retaining wall in Morsang Park
  • The construction site extends along the motorway in the Morsang park
  • Contemplating from the top of the Ris-Orangis bridge
  • Workers seen from the Ris-Orangis bridge