New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes
The works in Grigny, Ris-Orangis and Morsang-sur-Orge (July 2019)
Published on
- The Ris-Orangis bridge ready to be launched
- Bird's nest in the structure of the Grigny bridge
- Structure of the future bridge over the Orge in the Morsang park
- The pillars that will support the future tram platform
- Above the future Grigny bridge
- Entanglement around the Grigny bridge
- View of the Ris-Orangis bridge
- Final preparations for the launch of the Grigny bridge
- Installation of the pillar structures in the Morsang park
- Retaining wall in Morsang Park
- The construction site extends along the motorway in the Morsang park
- Contemplating from the top of the Ris-Orangis bridge
- Workers seen from the Ris-Orangis bridge