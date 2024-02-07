New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes
Public Meetings
Public meeting Épinay-sur-Orge January 2022 - Minutes
Public meeting Épinay-sur-Orge January 2022 - Presentation
Presentation by PR Savigny (June 2016)
Courcouronnes PR Presentation (November 2016)
PR Morsang Presentation (February 2018)
Morsang meeting minutes (February 2018)
CR public meeting in Epinay (December 2018)
Presentation Meeting of companies and merchants Evry-Courcouronnes (January 2020)
Presentation of the Évry-Courcouronnes residents' meeting (February 2020)
