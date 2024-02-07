Live from the construction of the bridge over the RD77, in Morsang-sur-Orge

Week 1 (24 August 2020): The start of the construction of the bridge over the RD77 has begun.

Week 2 (August 31, 2020): The bridge is cased and ready for concrete.

Week 3 (September 7, 2020): The bridge is being concreted.

Week 4 (September 14, 2020): The bridge structure is being consolidated

Week 5 (September 21, 2020): The 26 girders of the bridge were installed in two nights.

