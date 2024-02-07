New lineMassy > Évry-Courcouronnes
Live from the construction of the bridge over the RD77, in Morsang-sur-Orge
Published on
- Week 1 (24 August 2020): The start of the construction of the bridge over the RD77 has begun.
- Week 2 (August 31, 2020): The bridge is cased and ready for concrete.
- Week 3 (September 7, 2020): The bridge is being concreted.
- Week 4 (September 14, 2020): The bridge structure is being consolidated
- Week 5 (September 21, 2020): The 26 girders of the bridge were installed in two nights.
- Week 5 (September 21, 2020): The 26 girders of the bridge were installed in two nights.
- Week 5 (September 21, 2020): The 26 girders of the bridge were installed in two nights.
- Week 6 (28 September 2020): the installation of the 26 metal beams of the RD257 bridge is being finalised