Works in pictures (summer 2018)

Work along the A6 motorway in the Parc du Séminaire in Savigny-sur-Orge.

A concrete suitability test is carried out on the future platform footprint in Savigny-sur-Orge.

View of the construction site in the Parc du Séminaire in Morsang-sur-Orge and Savigny-sur-Orge from the Chemin des Franchises.

With his tacheometer, the surveyor records landmarks on the construction site of the Treaty of Rome roundabout in Courcouronnes.

Development of the road network at the future Treaty of Rome crossroads in Courcouronnes.

Construction of the embankments that will accommodate the future RN440 and RD31 entry and exit ramps.

Earthworks and soil treatment on the Tram 12 express site in Ris-Orangis.

The removal of noise barriers in Morsang-sur-Orge

The construction of the Tram 12 express in Grigny. In the distance, you can see a drill located on the other site on the other side of the A6. In the foreground, the workers are working on the foundations of the future bridge

View of the works in Morsang-sur-Orge

To allow the construction of the bridge over the A6 and the insertion of the Tram 12 express tracks, the noise barriers have been removed. They will be replaced staggered at the end of the work.

Dashboard of a construction machine

View of the construction site of the future bridge over the A6 in Grigny