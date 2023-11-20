Newsletter n°2 is available!

Since the consultation continues at the end of 2022, and the consultation on the compatibility of urban planning documents (MECDU) in April 2023, the T8 tram extension project has continued.

The investigation file prior to the declaration of public utility of the project is currently being examined by the State services, with a view to a public inquiry to be held in 2024. The inquiry should make it possible to gather the public's opinion on a project whose definition has been refined. This procedure will allow the prefect to rule on the public utility of the project and on the essential conditions for its implementation.

Discover the evolution of the project in the newsletter n°2!