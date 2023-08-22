Discover the project

Despite the reduction to a single lane of traffic and the removal of some parking spaces on Boulevard MacDonald in Paris, this scenario offers above all easier connections with the T3b tram and the RER E. The latter will be finely reworked in future studies to organise flows in the public space and optimise the time and comfort of connections on the interchange.

More generally, the project encourages users to switch to public transport and active modes (cycling, walking). Thus, in addition to the connections at the terminus, the project creates new connections with the RER B at La Plaine – Stade de France, metro lines 13 at Saint-Denis – Porte de Paris, 12 at Front Populaire and soon 15 at La Plaine – Stade de France. The bus lines will also be reorganised to revolve around the tramway. In addition, 5.6 km of safe cycle lanes will be built along the route in conjunction with the Vélo Île-de-France project and bicycle parking facilities installed near the stations. Finally, the project will improve the continuity and quality of pedestrian paths.