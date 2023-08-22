Discover the project
The T8 tram today
The T8 tram was put into service in December 2014. 8.5 km long, it serves the communes of Saint-Denis, Épinay-sur-Seine and Villetaneuse in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis (93). Composed of 17 stations, it connects the Saint-Denis Porte de Paris to Villetaneuse-Université on the one hand and Épinay-Orgemont on the other hand via:
- A common section in the commune of Saint-Denis, from Saint-Denis Porte de Paris, in connection with metro line 13. This section serves the Saint-Denis station (RER D, Transilien H, Tram T1);
- A branch in the municipality of Épinay-sur-Seine, allowing in particular to serve the station of Épinay-sur-Seine (RER C, tram-train T11 and the district of Orgemont);
- A branch in the town of Villetaneuse, serving in particular the university and urban centre (in connection with the T11 tram-train).
The project at a glance
The T8 tram extension project aims to continue the route of this tramway to connect the two sections of Épinay-Orgemont and Villetaneuse-Université directly north of Paris, to Rosa-Parks.
Extended by 10 stations, the T8 tram will eventually serve particularly dynamic sectors undergoing major transformation at the crossroads of the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Aubervilliers and Paris:
- The Franc-Moisin - Bel-Air sector to the north, in Saint-Denis, which serves the Franc-Moisin district;
- The La Plaine sector, in Saint-Denis and Aubervilliers, which serves the existing business district around the Stade de France, as well as the areas under development: the ZAC Montjoie, the CPRU Cristino Garcia Landy, the Campus Condorcet, the ZAC Nozal Front Populaire;
- The Magasins Généraux sector, which will serve the Entrepôts et Magasins Généraux de Paris (EMGP) and the Gare des Mines Fillettes sector;
- The Paris sector connects the Magasins Généraux to the north of Paris, serving the Manufacture de la Mode, the Le Millénaire shopping centre and the Porte d'Aubervilliers and linking to the RER E and the T3b tram at the Rosa-Parks terminus.
As a structuring project for the transformation of this territory, Île-de-France Mobilités was keen to meet the first affected by this new infrastructure project (users, local residents, economic players, etc.) to gather their opinions and develop a project that is as close as possible to their needs. To date, three stages of consultation have punctuated the life of the project:
- Preliminary consultation in 2019
- The ongoing consultation of 2022
- Consultation on the Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents (MECDU) in 2023
At the end of these consultation stages, the public inquiry – an essential regulatory step for the continuation of the project – must take place.
The objectives of the project
- Facilitate travel by public transport in the territory and ensure efficient connections with heavy modes (metros, RER)
- Strengthening the attractiveness and supporting the development of a changing territory
- Improving the quality of life in the city and contributing to the progression of active modes (walking and cycling)
The T8 tram: a project in favour of intermodality
The new studies and consultation phases have made it possible to refine the project and to specify its integration into the public space. The project confirmed the major challenges of facilitating travel within the territory, guaranteeing intermodality (switching from one mode of transport to another) and improving connections between the different modes of transport. These issues were at the heart of the debates that guided the choice of the chosen variant of the Rosa-Parks terminus on Macdonald Boulevard.
Despite the reduction to a single lane of traffic and the removal of some parking spaces on Boulevard MacDonald in Paris, this scenario offers above all easier connections with the T3b tram and the RER E. The latter will be finely reworked in future studies to organise flows in the public space and optimise the time and comfort of connections on the interchange.
More generally, the project encourages users to switch to public transport and active modes (cycling, walking). Thus, in addition to the connections at the terminus, the project creates new connections with the RER B at La Plaine – Stade de France, metro lines 13 at Saint-Denis – Porte de Paris, 12 at Front Populaire and soon 15 at La Plaine – Stade de France. The bus lines will also be reorganised to revolve around the tramway. In addition, 5.6 km of safe cycle lanes will be built along the route in conjunction with the Vélo Île-de-France project and bicycle parking facilities installed near the stations. Finally, the project will improve the continuity and quality of pedestrian paths.
An accessible, fast and comfortable mode of transport
The main objective of the T8 tram extension project to the south is to offer users comfortable, accessible and easy-to-use daily transport. It is 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility thanks to specific facilities and equipment (gentle slopes, access ramps, etc.).
With a tram every three to four minutes during rush hour and an average travel time estimated at around twenty minutes, users in Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis will benefit from a new, clean, fast and efficient means of transport to get around the ring road and access the jobs, services and housing that are being deployed in a rapidly changing territory.