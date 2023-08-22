Past consultations

MECDU consultation

From 24 April 2023 to 24 May 2023, the consultation on the compatibility of urban planning documents took place. The Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents (MECDU) is a procedure that ensures that a development project is taken into account by the urban planning documents. It helps to adapt and modify these documents so that the project in question is feasible.

The developments related to the insertion of the T8 Tram require the compatibility of the Local Intercommunal Urban Plan of Plaine Commune (PLUi) by which the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Aubervilliers and Villetaneuse are associated.

The modalities of the consultation

On the website dedicated to the project, the "Submit an opinion" section has been updated so that the public can express their opinion online on the procedure for making urban planning documents compatible.

The results of the consultation

Although participation remained limited given the technical nature of the concerted procedure, most of the public was informed about this new stage of consultation. The opinions expressed confirmed the appropriateness of the T8 tram extension project. In response to questions about this procedure, Île-de-France Mobilités specified that compatibility will only relate to the needs of the T8 tram extension project if it is declared to be in the public interest.