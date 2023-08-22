Past consultations
The 2019 preliminary consultation
The preliminary consultation phase took place from 9 September 2019 to 26 October 2019. The more than 450 opinions collected during the workshops, local meetings and on the project site were a source of important lessons.
The vast majority of participants stressed the usefulness and positive nature of the project in improving service to an area that is still underserved today.
The general route and the stations
Concerning the route, which is considered to be generally judicious, two stations have been the subject of particular attention. First of all, the Pressensé station, which will finally be built at the same time as the rest of the route to follow up on the opinions expressed during the consultation. Then the Rosa-Parks terminus, for which two scenarios were presented. As both were not entirely satisfactory, additional studies were carried out in order to build a project as close as possible to the uses of local residents and active people in the area.
Balance sheet
Finally, this first time of consultation made it possible to better understand the expectations and fears of the participants regarding the impact of the extension project on their environment. Thus, new studies carried out have made it possible to develop the project, which was presented to the public again in 2022, during the continuous consultation phase.
The ongoing consultation of 2022
More than 200 opinions were collected during the preliminary consultation phase, which took place from November 5 to December 20, 2022.
One of the main topics concerned the Rosa Parks terminus, for which new variants were presented to the public. At the end of the various debates, it was the scenario of inserting the terminus on Macdonald Boulevard that was voted in favour and retained for several reasons:
- A more efficient and simpler operation;
- More interesting prospects for the tramway network in the medium term with regard to the development and development projects of the interchange hub;
- Less traffic transfer;
- A limited impact on the tree heritage;
- Lower cost
This consultation was the time to debate the integration of the tramway in the different sectors. This subject has been carefully studied to guarantee an ideal integration and limit nuisances and impacts on its direct environment.
MECDU consultation
From 24 April 2023 to 24 May 2023, the consultation on the compatibility of urban planning documents took place. The Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents (MECDU) is a procedure that ensures that a development project is taken into account by the urban planning documents. It helps to adapt and modify these documents so that the project in question is feasible.
The developments related to the insertion of the T8 Tram require the compatibility of the Local Intercommunal Urban Plan of Plaine Commune (PLUi) by which the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Aubervilliers and Villetaneuse are associated.
The modalities of the consultation
On the website dedicated to the project, the "Submit an opinion" section has been updated so that the public can express their opinion online on the procedure for making urban planning documents compatible.
The results of the consultation
Although participation remained limited given the technical nature of the concerted procedure, most of the public was informed about this new stage of consultation. The opinions expressed confirmed the appropriateness of the T8 tram extension project. In response to questions about this procedure, Île-de-France Mobilités specified that compatibility will only relate to the needs of the T8 tram extension project if it is declared to be in the public interest.