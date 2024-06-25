Tram

ExtensionSaint-Denis Porte de Paris > Paris Gare Rosa-Parks

The T8 tram extension project, led by Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), extends the existing tramway to the south, creating 10 new stations over 5.5 km between the current Saint-Denis – Porte de Paris terminus and the Paris – Rosa Parks RER station. It must cross the communes of Saint-Denis, Aubervilliers and the 18th and 19th arrondissements of Paris.

The operation of the extended T8 tramway line also requires an increase in rolling stock, requiring the extension and adaptation of the maintenance and storage site (SMR) located in Villetaneuse. The project provides for a tram every 4 minutes during rush hour, 5 new connections with the main public transport lines, an efficient network with bus services and high-quality and safe cycling and pedestrian facilities.

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
City of Paris
Public Territorial Establishment Plaine Commune
Île-de-France Mobilités

Find out more about the single public inquiry

Read the investigation file

News

Published on

HQE certification: first step!

Subscribe to news
All project news

Plan

Key-Figures

10

New stations

5

new connections with the RER, metro and tramway

5.5 km

additional line

4 min

frequency on the common section during rush hour

Calendar

Cost and financing
  1. 2019-2023
    Preliminary studies
  2. 2019
    Prior consultation
  3. 2022
    Ongoing consultation
  4. 2023
    MECDU consultation (compatibility of urban planning documents)
  5. 2023
    Validation of the Schematic Diagram (SDP) and the Public Inquiry File
  6. May 21 - June 25, 2024
    Single public inquiry
  7. 2025
    Declaration of public utility
  8. 2026-2027
    Detailed studies
  9. 2027-2031
    Work
  10. Horizon 2031
    Commissioning