ExtensionSaint-Denis Porte de Paris > Paris Gare Rosa-Parks

The T8 tram extension project, led by Île-de-France Mobilités (IDFM), extends the existing tramway to the south, creating 10 new stations over 5.5 km between the current Saint-Denis – Porte de Paris terminus and the Paris – Rosa Parks RER station. It must cross the communes of Saint-Denis, Aubervilliers and the 18th and 19th arrondissements of Paris.

The operation of the extended T8 tramway line also requires an increase in rolling stock, requiring the extension and adaptation of the maintenance and storage site (SMR) located in Villetaneuse. The project provides for a tram every 4 minutes during rush hour, 5 new connections with the main public transport lines, an efficient network with bus services and high-quality and safe cycling and pedestrian facilities.