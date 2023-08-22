As with all the projects carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités, the extension of the T8 tram is subject to regular consultation with the public concerned by the project. After a preliminary consultation phase in 2019, the ongoing consultation was held in the autumn of 2022. It was followed by the consultation on the Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents (MECDU) in April 2023. During these various discussions and meetings, Île-de-France Mobilités was able to gather a large number of opinions on the T8 tram extension project. These contributions have helped to refine the project. The single public inquiry, an essential regulatory step for the continuation of the project and the start of work, will take place from 21 May to 25 June 2024. It should make it possible to gather the public's opinion on a project whose definition has been refined. This procedure will allow the prefect to rule on the public utility of the project and on the essential conditions for its implementation.