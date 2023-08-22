The single public inquiry

At the end of the three consultation phases, the public inquiry file for the project was submitted and examined by the State services. This file focuses in particular on all the adjustments made to the project by Île-de-France Mobilités following the various moments of meeting with the public. Indeed, the project is becoming more and more concrete and the various questions that could still be asked two years ago have almost all been answered.

The public inquiry is divided into three stages:

Preparing for the survey

The duration of the investigation

The post-investigation

The public inquiry will take place from 21 May to 25 June 2024. For this unique public inquiry, an independent commission of inquiry has been appointed by the administrative court of Montreuil. This survey is said to be unique, because it covers 2 objects: