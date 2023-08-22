Financing and the actors

The funders

By financing up to 21% of the extension of the T8 tram, the State is committed to offering Ile-de-France residents more efficient transport that will allow them to move towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful lifestyle. The State is pursuing its objective of making the transport network more efficient by making it part of the dynamics of the territories in order to better meet the daily needs of users, to improve access to transport for all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region.

To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The creation of new tram lines is part of this major programme. The Region devotes very significant financial resources to it. It is financing the T8 tram extension project to the tune of 49%.

Because it is a major social, economic and environmental issue, the department of Seine-Saint-Denis is mobilized and committed to improving the quality and quantity of public transport in the region. It actively participates in the deployment of the tramway network and the extension of metro lines, and supports the construction of the new Grand Paris Express metro lines. The extension of the T8 tram meets this requirement and the Department participates in its financing to the tune of 10%.

The fight against air pollution, mainly from road traffic, is a major public health issue and the City of Paris has made it an important issue in its policies. Thus, the City of Paris actively participates in the development of the public transport network and in the improvement of links between Paris and neighbouring municipalities. In addition to the new alternative mobility solutions to the private car that it is implementing, it acts for reliable and efficient transport, as close as possible to the needs of users. With its experience as a project owner with the commissioning of the T3a, the T3b and its extension to the Porte Dauphine, it actively supports the deployment of a 100% electric tramway in Paris and the metropolitan area. This is why the T8 tram project, which will link Paris to Saint-Denis, makes sense and will be co-financed by the city of Paris to the tune of 7.2%.

Since 2010, Plaine Commune, through its Local Travel Plan, has been working to facilitate the mobility of residents, employees and users of its territory, in particular by improving travel by public transport, by bicycle and on foot. As the future backbone of travel in the region, the extension of the T8 tram is essential and fits perfectly into its development policy. Plaine Commune is financing the project to the tune of 12.8%.