Participatory workshop on October 8 at Rosa-Parks, an evening rich in exchanges!

Publication date: October 10, 2019

The last participatory workshop took place on Tuesday, October 8 at the Rosa-Parks social and cultural center in Paris. This special moment was an opportunity to discuss the technical characteristics of the project and the variants of the terminus.

During this evening, the guarantor of the consultation Fatima Ouassak and the representatives of the town halls of the 18th and 19th arrondissements were present.

With the Île-de-France Mobilité project team, those present were able to go into detail about the specific points of the T8 tram extension.

Thanks to the involvement of all the participants, the contributions to the project were very rich: thank you all for coming in large numbers!