Urban walk and participatory workshop on 21/09, thank you to the participants!

Publication date: September 24, 2019

We were gathered this Saturday, September 21 at the Rodin-Renoir school in Saint-Denis for a participatory workshop. This followed the urban walk that took place earlier in the afternoon along part of the route.

Thank you to the inhabitants of the cities of Saint-Denis and Aubervilliers who participated! The workshop was attended by the guarantor of the consultation, Fatima Ouassak, and representatives of the two cities concerned by the route.

After a presentation of the project by Île-de-France Mobilités, the project owner, the participants were able to write down their questions and recommendations for the extension project. A time of exchange then took place between the elected officials, the project team and the public.

The contributions were rich. Station with precautionary measures, variants at Rosa Parks, development of green spaces along the route, intermodality, parking... Many issues were raised.

Thank you again to all and see you for the next meetings!