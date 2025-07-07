HQE certification: first step!

On 16 May, the T8 South tram extension project obtained its first HQE Sustainable Infrastructure (HQE ID) certification, guaranteeing environmentally friendly practices throughout the life cycle of the infrastructure. It includes concrete commitments to limit pollution, promote the circular economy, and integrate landscaping and urban development in a sustainable and inclusive perspective.

You can also consult the certification, the entire charter of objectives and its summary and discover the main lines of the approach undertaken for a project that respects the environment and the quality of life of the inhabitants.