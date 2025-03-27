The Sustainable Development Goals Charter is online

The T8 South tram extension project, led by Île-de-France Mobilités, is part of a sustainable development approach with the implementation of a charter of environmental quality objectives. This charter, which is essential for the successful completion of the project and co-sponsored with the City of Paris, covers all the themes related to the environmental and social impact of the project, such as the management of nuisances, the saving of resources, and the preservation of natural environments.

This approach is accompanied by HQE Sustainable Infrastructure (HQE ID) certification, guaranteeing environmentally friendly practices throughout the life cycle of the infrastructure. It includes concrete commitments to limit pollution, promote the circular economy, and integrate landscaping and urban development in a sustainable and inclusive perspective.

You can consult the entire charter of objectives as well as its summary and discover the main lines of the approach undertaken for a project that respects the environment and the quality of life of the inhabitants.