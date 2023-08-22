The ongoing consultation report is online

Publication date: April 20, 2023

After a phase of compilation and analysis of contributions, the results of the ongoing consultation on the T8 tram extension project are now online.

This document officially closes this second phase of consultation. You will be able to find all the elements worked on, the additional studies and the opinions expressed and the answers of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Do not hesitate to download the report of the consultationand its annexes.

Thank you again for your participation and see you on Monday 24 April 2023 for the consultation on the compatibility of urban planning documents which is beginning!