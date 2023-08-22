Launch of the MECDU consultation on 24 April 2023!

Publication date: April 20, 2023

Ile-de-France Mobilités invites you to give your opinion on the compatibility of urban planning documents.

As part of the T8 Tram extension project, it is necessary to bring the urban planning documents into line for the project.

From April 24 to May 24, 2023, come and take advantage of this consultation to express yourself on the MECDU planned for the territory of Plaine Commune!

What is the MECDU?

The Compatibility of Urban Planning Documents is a procedure that ensures that the project is taken into account by the urban planning document, by adapting and modifying some of its regulatory provisions.

Are you interested in this consultation? In order to understand all the tools and help you understand the procedure and its modalities, you will find below: