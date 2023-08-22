The ongoing consultation is coming to an end: thank you for your participation!

Publication date: December 22, 2022

The continuous consultation is now coming to an end after several weeks of meetings and exchanges.

First of all, we would like to thank all the people who participated in the exploratory walks, local meetings and thematic workshops and who left a comment on the interactive map.

In all, more than 200 opinions have been collected and will allow us to develop the project that best meets all your expectations!

What's next?

The opinions expressed will be recorded and analysed in a report of exchanges. By the beginning of 2023, it will enrich, with the results of the consultation, the existing studies.

Thus, the public inquiry phase will be able to begin and lead to the Declaration of Public Utility of the project. The work will then begin!