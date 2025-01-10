Project Statement Approved!

After the public inquiry that took place from 21 May to 25 June 2024 and the favourable opinion of the commission of inquiry on the project in October, the board of directors of Île-de-France Mobilités voted unanimously, on Wednesday 11 December 2024, to declare the project for the extension of the T8 tram to the south.

What is the project declaration?

The project declaration is drawn up by the project owner at the end of the public inquiry to justify the general interest of the planned operation. It takes into consideration the impact study, the opinion of the administrative authority of the State competent in environmental matters and the result of the public consultation. It specifies the commitments of the project owner to lift the reservations and implement the recommendations of the commission of inquiry.

Thus, in order to remove the only reservation made by the commission of inquiry on the project to extend the T8 to the south, the directors of Île-de-France Mobilités approved the commitment of the project owner to study and compare two scenarios to identify the technical solution for crossing the Saint-Denis canal that is best able to limit the temporary and permanent impacts, land, sound, visual and financial aspects of the operation, at the level of Avenue Francis de Pressensé.

Next step: the declaration of public utility

The Prefects of Seine-Saint-Denis and the Île-de-France Region will soon declare the project to be of public utility. This will make it possible to ratify the inclusion of the T8 Sud project in the local inter-communal urban plan of Plaine Commune and to secure the continuation of the operation.