From September 9 to October 26, 2019, participate in the public consultation of the project!

Publication date: April 26, 2019

From 9 September to 26 October 2019, take part in the public consultation on the project to extend the T8 tram from Saint-Denis Porte de Paris to Paris Rosa-Parks station and thus design a project adapted to your uses and needs

Throughout the consultation, meetings are organised to allow you to discover the project, to exchange with the teams and to give your opinion: two information meetings followed by participatory workshops, three local meetings and an urban walk are scheduled. More information here!