The project declared of public utility!

The declaration of public utility for the project was pronounced on 20 March 2025 by the prefects of Seine-Saint-Denis and the Île-de-France - Paris Region, after the favourable opinion of the commission of inquiry in October 2024 and the project declaration approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités in December 2024. It confirms the general interest of the project and makes it possible to ratify the consideration of the project in the local intercommunal urban plan of Plaine Commune.

The declaration of public utility (DUP) is a decisive step towards the completion of the operation.