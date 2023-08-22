End of the consultation: thank you all!

Publication date: October 29, 2019

After more than a month and a half, the consultation for the extension of the T8 tram has come to an end. It is time to take stock of the many exchanges we have been able to gather.

First of all, we would like to thank all the inhabitants and users of the territory who participated in the consultation by giving their opinions or by coming to find out about the project. A big thank you also to all the actors and partners of the project who were able to make this consultation possible.

And now, what's next?

The opinions expressed will be recorded and analysed in a report of exchanges. By the end of 2019, it will be added, along with the guarantor's assessment, to enrich existing studies.

This new data will make it possible to modify, if necessary, the initial project and to develop the final extension. This last version will then be presented to you again during the public inquiry. If the latter leads to the declaration of public utility of the project, the work can begin.

Of course, we will continue to inform you throughout the future stages of the project!