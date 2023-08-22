The Pressensé station and the variants at Rosa-Parks: discover the reasons for Île-de-France Mobilités' orientations
Publication date: October 23, 2019
The public consultation has already made good progress, and we have already identified recurring questions from citizens and associations.
The two most mentioned topics in the contributions are the precautionary measures for the Pressensé station and the variants for the terminus at Rosa-Parks. Île-de-France Mobilités explained the reasons for its orientations throughout the consultation meetings. You will find these explanations in information sheets for each subject.
