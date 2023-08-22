The consultation report of the guarantor, Fatima Ouassak, is available!

Publication date: January 9, 2020

Following the preliminary consultation on the T8 tram extension project held from September 9 to October 26, the guarantor of the consultation, Fatima Ouassak, presented her report of the consultation to the National Commission for Public Debate (CNDP) on January 8, 2020.

Mrs. Ouassak stated that the CNDP's requirements in terms of information and consultation had been heard and respected by Île-de-France Mobilités, as part of a constructive dialogue between the project owner and the guarantor. She also praised the transparency and openness of Île-de-France Mobilités, the quality of the exchanges with the public and the veracity of the consultation process. Finally, she stressed the usefulness of consultation, especially in relation to the issue of the Pressensé station. Find his analysis of the consultation and his recommendations HERE!

Now let's take a look at Île-de-France Mobilités' report, which will complete and close this first phase of the project.